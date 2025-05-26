If you’ve been holding on to one of Amazon’s first Fire TV devices, now might be the time to upgrade.

Netflix has confirmed it will discontinue support for some of the earliest Amazon Fire TV models beginning June 3, as first reported by German outlet Heise and later confirmed by ZDNet for U.S. users. The move affects devices that are over a decade old.

In a statement to a famous publication house, Amazon spokesperson Jen Lurey Ridings said: "Netflix will be discontinuing support for some first-generation Fire TV devices, which were introduced more than 10 years ago. Netflix remains available on all other Fire TV devices."

This includes the first-generation Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote. Users with these models may be eligible for a discount on newer Fire TV Sticks and are encouraged to contact Amazon customer service for more details.

For those unsure whether their device is affected, you can check under Settings > My Fire TV > About to confirm your model.

While Netflix hasn’t specified the exact reason for the discontinuation, a recent update to its help page hints at compatibility issues with aging hardware. The company explained that it may drop support for devices that "can no longer get necessary updates from its manufacturer or support new features." Netflix also added error codes R4, R12, and R25-1 to flag unsupported devices. Netflix has not released any official statement on the decision.