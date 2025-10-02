New Feature Roundup: Live and Motion photos, creative Meta AI features and more!

Over the past few months, we’ve continued adding new features and updates to WhatsApp. Today’s roundup includes the ability to send Live and Motion photos, new ways to get creative with Meta AI, and much more!

Live and Motion photos: Now you can share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) that capture life just as it is – complete with sound and movements – meaning you can share richer moments with friends on any platform.

New chat themes with Meta AI: Earlier this year we introduced Chat Themes as a way to customize your chats. Now you can use the power of Meta AI to boost your creativity and make custom chat themes of your own. (Meta AI features may not be available to all users.)

New backgrounds with Meta AI: Now with AI, you can create unique backgrounds for your video calls to put you in your favorite surroundings or try something new. You can also add AI backgrounds when taking photos and videos directly in chats. (Meta AI features may not be available to all users.)

New sticker packs: We’ve introduced new sticker packs to make your chats more expressive and fun. Download stickers from the Fearless Bird , School Days or Vacation packs whose cute characters can sum up how you’re feeling without needing to say a word.

Easier group search: Group chat names sometimes get so creative that they can be hard to remember. Now, just search for someone you know that's in the group in your Chats tab, and it will display the groups you have in common .

Document scanning on Android: Now you can scan, crop, save and send documents directly from WhatsApp on Android devices (you can already do this on iPhone).

Stay tuned for more new features and updates soon!