New LinkedIn verification features aim to strengthen professional trust in India

India’s job market is one of the fastest growing and most digital in the world. But as opportunities grow, so do the risks. Online-job related scams are on the rise, leaving candidates vulnerable to financial and emotional loss, especially at a time when many may feel burnt out and uncertain about opportunities.

Experts say the best protection lies in vigilance, awareness, and trusted tools. Reflecting this shift, verification adoption on LinkedIn has grown 2.4x in India over the past year, as professionals seek greater confidence when connecting, applying, or hiring.

New steps to boost trust

To further strengthen professional safety, LinkedIn has rolled out new verification features designed to make online interactions more secure:

● Expanded Company Page Verification: Now open to more businesses, including small businesses with a Paid Premium Page subscription. With 85% of business buyers saying trust is critical in choosing who to do business with, this expansion helps growing companies build stronger relationships with customers, prospects, and job seekers.

● Recruiter Workplace Verification: Members who add or update recruiter job titles, such as ‘Recruiter’ or ‘Talent Acquisition Specialist’ must verify their workplace before adding the title to their profile. This gives job seekers confidence they’re engaging with real professionals and helps recruiters build trust from the first interaction.

● Executive Job Title Verification: Senior roles such as Managing Directors and Vice Presidents will now require workplace verification to safeguard against leadership impersonation

These updates build on broader security efforts: Since 2023 LinkedIn has rolled out verifications for identities, to jobs, company pages, and to recruiters. Globally, over 90M professionals are verified on LinkedIn and they are seeing the benefit with 60% more profile views and 30% more connection requests and have a higher chance of hearing back in a job search, with 13% more InMails from recruiters on LinkedIn.

These features build on LinkedIn’s existing security infrastructure, blocking over 99% of detected fake accounts and scams before they’re ever reported. Between July 1 and December 31, 2024 alone, LinkedIn globally blocked over 80.6 million fake accounts at registration.

While technology plays a critical role, awareness is equally important. Aditi Jha, Head of Legal & Public Policy at LinkedIn India, shares tips to be followed for general safe job searching:

● Never share bank details before onboarding.

● Reject suspicious requests, legitimate employers won’t ask you to download encrypted software or send money.

● Watch for red flags, roles that sound too good to be true often are.

● Keep account settings updated, add recovery options and enable security features.

LinkedIn also has a range of tools to improve safety when job searching says Aditi:

● Check for verified information on job postings. A verification badge on a job posting means there is verified information about the company or job poster. This includes if the poster is affiliated with an official company page, has verified their association with a particular workplace, or has verified their identity through one of our identity verification partners.

● Enable message warnings. Consider enabling LinkedIn’s optional automated detection of harmful content, which may detect potentially harmful scams.

● Filter by jobs with verifications. You can now filter your job search to show only jobs with verifications. The filter allows you to search exclusively for jobs posted by companies with a verified LinkedIn Page and current job posters associated with those companies. When toggled on, only jobs with these verifications will appear in your search results, and the filter will be visible in the search header.

● Set up a passkey. Passkeys allow you to use your device unlock – for example, touch ID on your phone or laptop – to access your account. Setting up a passkey not only helps keep your account secure, but you’ll also be able to log in easier and faster. Passkeys are one of the most effective tools you can use to protect yourself from fraudulent activities like phishing.

● Turn on two-step verification. Two-step verification uses more than one form of verification to access an account and can reduce unauthorized access to most accounts from new or unknown computers or devices.