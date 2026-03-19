Nothing CEO Predicts End of Apps as AI Takes Over Smartphones

The way we use smartphones could soon undergo a dramatic transformation, according to Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing. Pei believes that traditional mobile apps — once the backbone of the smartphone experience — may eventually disappear, replaced by intelligent AI systems capable of handling tasks seamlessly.

Since the launch of the Apple iPhone in 2007, the smartphone ecosystem has largely revolved around apps, touch interfaces, and app stores. While the technology has evolved, the fundamental structure of how users interact with their devices has remained largely unchanged. Pei argues that this long-standing model is now due for disruption.

Speaking at SXSW, he pointed out how little the core smartphone experience has evolved over the years. He said, “You have lock screens, home screens, apps. You browse different apps. Each app is like a full-screen thing. There’s some kind of app store that allows you to download more apps. So, it hasn’t really changed for like, 20 years.”

Building on this, Pei made a bold prediction about the future of software. He added, “In terms of AI in software, I think people should understand that apps are going to disappear.”

The rise of artificial intelligence is already reshaping industries, particularly software services. AI-driven tools are beginning to challenge traditional SaaS models, forcing companies to rethink their strategies. The shift has also triggered layoffs and restructuring across several firms as they move towards automation and AI-first systems.

Pei envisions a future where smartphones no longer require users to jump between multiple apps to complete a single task. Instead, AI agents will act as digital assistants that understand user preferences and execute actions in a streamlined manner. Highlighting everyday inefficiencies, he explained, “It’s very hard to get things done on a phone It’s probably like four apps to grab coffee with somebody — some messaging app, some kind of maps, Uber, calendar.”

In this new model, the AI would take over the entire process. Pei said, “I think the future of smartphones or operating systems should just be, ‘I know you very well, and if I know your intention, I just do it for you.’”

What makes this vision even more transformative is the idea that AI may eventually anticipate user needs without explicit input. He added, “You don’t have to manually come up with an ideawhen the system knows us so well, it will come up with things that we don’t even [know] we wanted.”

However, this shift could pose serious challenges for startups and businesses built around app-based ecosystems. Pei warned that companies relying heavily on standalone apps may need to rethink their approach. He stated, “So, if you’re a founder or a startup and your app is like where the core value lies, that will be disrupted whether you like it or not.”

Interestingly, Nothing is already experimenting with AI-driven features in its devices. Its “essential apps” concept allows users to generate personalised tools using prompts, while the “essential space” feature helps organise and store content efficiently using voice and AI.

As AI continues to evolve, Pei’s vision suggests that the smartphone of the future may be less about apps — and more about intelligent, intuitive experiences.