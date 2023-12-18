Nothing Phone 2a: Launch Date, Specifications, and Price Leaked

Details surrounding the potential launch of the Nothing Phone 2a, a speculated successor to the Nothing Phone 2, have surfaced through leaks, offering insights into its specifications and design. While the company has not officially confirmed the phone's existence, leaked information provides a glimpse into its potential debut, specifications, and pricing.

Nothing Phone 2a: Price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to launch at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Brar suggests a possible price of $400, approximately Rs 33,200 when converted to Indian currency.

Nothing Phone 2a PVT



Gets:

- 120Hz OLED panel

- Dimensity 7200

- 8/128GB

- 50MP dual camera setup

- Ships with Nothing OS 2.5

- Android 14

- New back design

- Redesigned Glyph

- Glyph controls similar to Phone 2



MWC launch, Good for $400 pic.twitter.com/WNCoJoRMhW — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 16, 2023

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifiations



Leaked images of a Production Validation Test (PVT) unit reveal a redesigned back panel. PVT units are manufactured in limited quantities during the production process to assess functionalities, hardware components, and adherence to quality standards.

The leaked images showcase a typical punch-hole notch display on the front, while the back panel features a unique design with a horizontally placed camera module at the top centre, departing from previous Nothing smartphone designs.



In addition to the redesigned back panel, the tipster suggests the introduction of a revamped Glyph Interface for the Nothing Phone 2a. This updated interface is expected to feature Glyph controls similar to those seen in the Nothing Phone (2).

Specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a are rumoured to include an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a common feature in mid-range phones. A leaked source suggests a 6.7-inch panel. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. The Nothing Phone 2a is anticipated to run on the latest Android 14 OS. The camera system is rumoured to comprise two sensors, with one being a 50-megapixel camera.