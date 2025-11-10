  1. Home
NYT Connections Puzzle (Nov 10 2025): Hints & Complete Answers

  Updated:
  • 10 Nov 2025 3:55 PM IST
Struggling with the New York Times Connections puzzle #883 for November 10, 2025? Get all the category hints — Musical Instruments, Payment, Caesar’s quote, Latin Prepositions — and the full answers.

The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for November 10, 2025, is Puzzle #883.

NYT Connections is a daily word game. Players group 16 words into four categories.

The categories are color-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow = easy
  • Green = medium
  • Blue = hard
  • Purple = tricky

Players have four tries to get all the sets correct. The game is free on mobile and desktop.

Today’s category hints are:

  • Yellow: Musical instruments
  • Green: Payment
  • Blue: Famous quote by Caesar
  • Purple: Latin prepositions

The answers are:

  • Yellow (Percussion): BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE
  • Green (Debts/Payment): CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE
  • Blue (Caesar’s quote): CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW
  • Purple (Latin prepositions): AB, PRO, SINE, SUB

The puzzle difficulty is 4/5, moderate to tricky. The percussion group is easy, but Latin prepositions and Caesar’s quote are harder.

Tips: Start with clear links, shuffle the grid to see patterns, and be careful with guesses.

