NYT Connections Puzzle (Nov 10 2025): Hints & Complete Answers
Struggling with the New York Times Connections puzzle #883 for November 10, 2025? Get all the category hints — Musical Instruments, Payment, Caesar’s quote, Latin Prepositions — and the full answers.
The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for November 10, 2025, is Puzzle #883.
NYT Connections is a daily word game. Players group 16 words into four categories.
The categories are color-coded by difficulty:
- Yellow = easy
- Green = medium
- Blue = hard
- Purple = tricky
Players have four tries to get all the sets correct. The game is free on mobile and desktop.
Today’s category hints are:
- Yellow: Musical instruments
- Green: Payment
- Blue: Famous quote by Caesar
- Purple: Latin prepositions
The answers are:
- Yellow (Percussion): BELL, DRUM, RATTLE, TRIANGLE
- Green (Debts/Payment): CLEAR, PAY, SETTLE, SQUARE
- Blue (Caesar’s quote): CAME, CONQUERED, I, SAW
- Purple (Latin prepositions): AB, PRO, SINE, SUB
The puzzle difficulty is 4/5, moderate to tricky. The percussion group is easy, but Latin prepositions and Caesar’s quote are harder.
Tips: Start with clear links, shuffle the grid to see patterns, and be careful with guesses.