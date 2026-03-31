One Stop solution to Defend Your Online Spaces Against Online Gender Based Violence’

When online abuse escalates through deepfakes and harassment, SFLC.in’s multilingual, practical guides empower women with clear, immediate steps—making digital safety accessible, actionable, and rooted in real-world needs.

In an interview with one of the spokesperson of SFLC.in we came to know about - The instances of manipulated clips of women and gender minorities being circulated are increasing manifold, and yet there are many considerations to be made when the victims seek recourse - what complaint form to use? How to collect useful evidence? How quickly can you prevent the damage from spreading? Added to that, how do you explain your situation in local areas, where the barrier of language is another mountain that victims must climb. These are the gaps that multilingual handbooks can close.

Deepfakes, morphed images and impersonation have reshaped online abuse, and harm escalation via circulation is another major concern. In this environment, survivors do not need abstract discussions about technology; they need immediate, usable instructions. Practical guides respond to this reality by focusing on time-critical interventions. Their reliance on short checklists, plain language and mobile-friendly formats reflects how abuse is actually experienced - under pressure, on small screens and the recourse mechanism leaving little room for error.

How Multilingual Handbooks Can Turn Into Practical Guides

SFLC.in, in collaboration with UNESCO, launched a guide titled ‘SFLC.in’s Guide to Survive - How to Defend Your Online Spaces against Online Gender Based Violence’. The guide is available in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil along with English. It is designed in the form of low-bandwidth PDFs, and checklists sized for WhatsApp.

This is to ensure that the tool travels where the victims already are - community chats, local NGO groups, rather than waiting for them to find legal aid. SFLC.in also extends this support beyond the handbook by actively guiding users through the process of reporting instances of online harassment. This includes assisting individuals in identifying the appropriate complaint mechanisms, navigating platform grievance systems, and ensuring that reports are filed with clarity and supporting evidence.

Multilingual handbooks are an easy way to educate women and gender minorities about the various ways one can defend the sanctity of their online spaces.‘SFLC.in’s Guide to Survive - How To Defend Your Online Spaces Against Online Gender Based Violence’ breaks it down into concrete categories: doxxing, non-consensual imagery, cyberstalking, impersonation and deepfakes, voyeurism, online sextortion, gender based hate speech - it identifies prevalent modes of harassment and then, crucially, tell the readers exactly what to do next: preserve timestamps and metadata, take and store screenshots correctly, file a platform takedown using the right form fields, identify the appropriate legal recourse for the crimes committed and draft a police complaint with the legal language that is recognized by officers.

Publicly downloadable PDFs that are multilingual have transformed the level of awareness and access to resources for women. The simple act of forwarding the guide to close female friends, family members or the working women around you can have a significant impact on spreading awareness in places where it is needed the most.

These resources also aim to speak to a deeper problem in the system: online harms, especially those directed at women, are still frequently minimized and treated less seriously than comparable

offline offences. This inevitably leads to delayed takedowns, inconsistent responses from authorities and poor handling of digital evidence. Well-designed resources, like the ‘SFLC.in’s Guide to Survive - How To Defend Your Online Spaces Against Online Gender Based Violence’ guide, aim to close this gap by standardizing responses, clearly defining different types of online gender-based violence, mapping them to existing legal remedies, and providing a clear escalation path from platform complaints to law-enforcement engagement. SFLC.in’s guide builds confidence and speed, and these tools shift responses to online abuse from confusion and endurance to clarity and accountability.

In cases where platform-level grievance systems fail to provide adequate or reasoned responses, SFLC.in has also engaged with the Grievance Appellate Committee, a government-appointed body where users can formally appeal when social media platforms reject or ignore their complaints, to support users in pursuing their statutory appeals. In a tumultuous online world, these combined efforts, practical guidance and institutional engagement are often the difference between silence and a path to remedy.