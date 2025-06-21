OnePlus may launch gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers

OnePlus appears to be entering the competitive gaming smartphone arena with a new device reportedly equipped with shoulder triggers and a high-end chipset. According to a well-known tipster on X, the phone is still in its experimental phase and may be part of a new sub-series aimed specifically at mobile gamers.

Though the phone promises enhanced gameplay features—including shoulder triggers and a large battery—the tipster has clarified that the global launch is “dicey.” That means the gaming model may remain exclusive to China, the brand's home market.

If released, this gaming phone would rival devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, Red Magic 10 Pro, and Red Magic 10 Pro+, which dominate the niche gaming phone segment in China.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing to launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 in India on July 8. Earlier this month, the company also unveiled the compact OnePlus 13s, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The gaming phone trend continues to gain momentum globally. For example, Infinix recently launched its GT 30 Pro 5G in India, featuring 520Hz shoulder triggers, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, and AI-backed VC cooling—all priced at ₹24,999.

If OnePlus follows through, it could inject strong competition into this fast-growing market. However, Indian mobile gamers may have to wait to see if this powerful new contender ever makes it to their shores.