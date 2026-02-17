OpenAI Adds Lockdown Mode and Risk Alerts to Strengthen ChatGPT Security

As artificial intelligence tools become deeply woven into daily life, concerns around data security are growing just as quickly. Recognising this shift, OpenAI has introduced two new security features in ChatGPT — Lockdown Mode and Elevated Risk labels — aimed at helping users better protect sensitive information.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are widely used for professional tasks, research, document analysis, and even personal assistance. However, as users increasingly connect these tools to external apps or share confidential data, the potential for misuse also rises. OpenAI says the new updates are designed to provide clearer warnings and stronger safeguards, particularly against a rising threat known as prompt injection.

In its official blog post, the company explained the reasoning behind the move. “As AI systems take on more complex tasks — especially those that involve the web and connected apps — the security stakes change. One emerging risk has become especially important: prompt injection,” the company wrote in its official blog post. “We’re introducing two new protections designed to help users and organisations mitigate prompt injection attacks, with clearer visibility into risk and stronger controls.”

Understanding the prompt injection risk

Prompt injection is a technique where malicious actors embed hidden instructions within web pages, files, or external content. These instructions can trick AI systems into revealing confidential information or performing unintended actions.

As millions of users worldwide rely on AI chatbots to browse websites, analyse documents, and interact with connected services, the impact of such attacks could be significant. With more powerful features comes a larger “attack surface,” making proactive protection essential.

What is Lockdown Mode?

Lockdown Mode is an optional security setting designed for users who handle particularly sensitive information. When enabled, it significantly restricts how ChatGPT interacts with external systems. This includes limiting or disabling features like live web browsing and integrations that send or receive data from outside platforms.

By narrowing external access points, Lockdown Mode reduces potential vulnerabilities that hackers might exploit. OpenAI clarified that this feature is not intended for everyday use. Instead, it is aimed at individuals who may face elevated risks — including journalists, researchers, executives, and security professionals.

What are Elevated Risk labels?

In addition to Lockdown Mode, OpenAI has introduced Elevated Risk labels within ChatGPT’s interface. These visible alerts will appear alongside tools or features that involve broader system access or connections to external content.

For instance, when a feature accesses outside data sources or interacts with third-party systems, users will see a clear notification outlining the potential exposure. This added transparency allows individuals to make informed decisions before proceeding.

OpenAI acknowledges that many of ChatGPT’s most advanced capabilities depend on external connectivity. While these features enhance functionality and convenience, they can also introduce security concerns if not carefully managed. With Lockdown Mode and Elevated Risk labels, the company aims to strike a balance — preserving powerful functionality while improving user awareness and control.

As AI continues to evolve, so too must its safeguards. These latest updates signal OpenAI’s effort to stay ahead of emerging threats while maintaining user trust.