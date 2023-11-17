OpenAI to form a new team to bring ChatGPT to classrooms

OpenAI's ChatGPT has had a bittersweet relationship with the world of education so far. Initially, teachers were horrified when students used the tool to cheat on assignments. However, as time passed, teachers began to see its benefits and, in some institutions, even used it to develop better learning strategies. And now, ChatGPT could be part of classrooms around the world.



A Reuters report says that OpenAI is working to bring ChatGPT to classrooms, as the company sees it as a valuable learning tool. The report also says that teachers, who were initially sceptical about the AI tool, have been finding ways to use it. And the OpenAI team intends to help these teachers. A new team will also be formed for the initiative.



ChatGPT will be part of the classrooms



OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap said most teachers have been trying to find ways to incorporate ChatGPT into their curriculum. "We at OpenAI are trying to help them think through the problem, and we probably next year will establish a team with the sole intent of doing that," he said.

He added that when ChatGPT was introduced, teachers saw it as their enemy and thought it was "the worst thing that ever happened." However, a few months later, they changed their minds and started realizing the benefits of the AI chatbot. Speaking about the new team that would be formed to focus on bringing ChatGPT to classrooms, Lightcap said it would be "an extension of the work the company has already done to integrate its technology into the classroom."



An OpenAI spokesperson said in an email to Reuters that they see AI as an "impactful tool" with the potential to help with learning and education.



"We are encouraged by the ways educators have been ideating on how tools like ChatGPT can be useful and are engaging with educators across the country to inform them of ChatGPT's capabilities and our ongoing work to improve it," he added. According to new research, ChatGPT could be one step closer to AGI, as it can understand and respond to human emotions.