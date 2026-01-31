OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy Models as Users Shift to Newer AI Systems

OpenAI is preparing to phase out several of its older artificial intelligence models next month, marking another step in the company’s push toward newer and more capable systems. Beginning February 13, access to models such as GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini will be discontinued for regular ChatGPT users.

The decision comes as the majority of users have already moved on to the latest generation of models. According to the company, only a small fraction — about 0.1% — still rely on GPT-4o. With adoption heavily favoring GPT-5.2 and its successors, OpenAI says it makes sense to focus its resources on improving the tools most people use today.

This isn’t the first time OpenAI has attempted to retire GPT-4o. Shortly after launching GPT-5 last year, the company restricted access to older models, only to restore them later following backlash from paying subscribers. That experience appears to have influenced its current approach, which includes clearer communication and upgraded features aimed at smoothing the transition.

OpenAI says the latest models offer meaningful improvements in how ChatGPT interacts with users. Updates include a stronger sense of personality, enhanced creative thinking, deeper customization options, and better control over writing styles and tone. The company believes these enhancements will create a more engaging and flexible experience overall.

“Our goal is to give people more control and customisation over how ChatGPT feels to use, not just what it can do.” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

The company acknowledged that some users may be disappointed to see GPT-4o go away. “We know that losing access to GPT-4o will feel frustrating for some users, and we didn’t make this decision lightly. Retiring models is never easy, but it allows us to focus on improving the models most people use today.” the company added.

Beyond personality upgrades, OpenAI says it is also working on reducing what users often describe as overly cautious or unnecessary refusals in responses. At the same time, the company continues to develop an 18+ mode, which it says will provide adults with greater freedom while maintaining safeguards.

OpenAI noted that current conversations using GPT-4o and other legacy models will remain accessible until the February deadline. After that, chats will automatically shift to newer systems such as GPT-5.2. Image generation will also be handled by a GPT-5-family model designed to deliver similar or better results.

For developers, however, the transition will be slower. OpenAI clarified that API access to older models will not be removed immediately. “We’ll provide advance notice ahead of any future API retirements.” OpenAI said in a support page.

As the company continues refining its AI ecosystem, the message is clear: the future of ChatGPT lies with faster, smarter, and more adaptable models built for evolving user expectations.