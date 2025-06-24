OpenAI’s First AI Device Won’t Be Wearable, Launch Delayed to 2026

OpenAI’s highly anticipated hardware collaboration with iconic designer Jony Ive is still a work in progress, and recent court documents have offered fresh insights. The device, OpenAI’s first foray into physical products, won’t be hitting the market before 2026 — and it’s definitely not going to be something you wear.

According to filings revealed amid a legal dispute with a Google-backed startup called iyO, OpenAI’s upcoming AI gadget will neither be a wearable nor an in-ear device. That puts early speculation to rest, which had suggested something similar to smart glasses or the Humane AI Pin.

Tang Tan, OpenAI’s Chief Hardware Officer and a former Apple executive, stated in court, “It is not an in-ear device, nor a wearable device.” Instead, the device is envisioned to be something that “fits in your pocket or sits on your desk.” Tan also noted the design is still evolving and that the launch is at least a year away. That hints at a form factor potentially closer to a smart home assistant or portable desktop gadget.

The project has been the subject of much intrigue since OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s company, IO Products, for $6.5 billion in May 2025. CEO Sam Altman reportedly told employees the device could become OpenAI’s most important product ever, with an ambitious sales target of 100 million units.

Despite denying any wearable intentions, internal communications suggest OpenAI was initially interested in ergonomic techniques like ear scanning, which iyO uses to customize its earpieces. One hardware team member even floated the idea of acquiring a database of ear scans. However, Tang Tan ultimately declined iyO’s proposals to invest, collaborate, or buy the company for as much as $200 million.

In a legal declaration, Evans Hankey, another ex-Apple executive leading design at OpenAI, reaffirmed: “io has no current plans to offer a custom-moulded earpiece product.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in as well, suggesting that the mystery device may resemble the compact iPod Shuffle and could even be smaller than Humane’s AI Pin. He added it likely won’t include a screen, instead using built-in cameras and microphones to interact with the environment. Kuo believes the device will pair with smartphones and computers for processing and display, rather than operating entirely independently. He also noted that manufacturing will take place in Vietnam, potentially as a strategy to avoid geopolitical risks tied to China.

Investor Laurene Powell Jobs, a backer of both Ive’s ventures, reportedly previewed a prototype and described it as “a wondrous thing to behold.” Ive himself shared that the device “reignited his optimism about technology,” adding, “humanity deserves better” than screen-heavy devices.

OpenAI had previously shared promotional content about the partnership and acquisition, but it was quietly removed following the trademark complaint by iyO. A spokesperson for Jony Ive dismissed the trademark dispute as “utterly baseless” and confirmed they plan to contest it in court.