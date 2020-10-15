OPPO A15 with AI triple camera launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday launched its new budget smartphone 'OPPO 15' with an AI triple camera system at the rear for Rs 10,990 in India.

OPPO A15 will be available in two colour variants -- dynamic black and mystery blue.

"Riding high on the success of the recently introduced A53, OPPO aims to further strengthen its highly acclaimed A series with the launch of A15 that offers promising features in this segment," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch water-drop screen with a large 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The device also features an HD+ screen that sports a resolution of 1600 x 720.

Further, the device comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

The device houses a 13MP Main Camera. It also boasts a 2MP Macro Lens for close-up shots as close as 4cm. To add more depth to portrait photos, it features a 2MP depth camera that adds a natural bokeh effect to the background.

There is also a 5MP front camera.

The device packs a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB that can be further extended to 256GB.

The device comes equipped with the latest ColorOS 7.2 that offers a suite of convenient features such as the Dark Mode that features an upgraded colour contrast for a more intuitive interface.

The phone is powered by a 4230mAh battery.