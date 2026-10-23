Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries

Oppo has broadened its high-end phone range in India by introducing the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. From my perspective Oppos new flagship models put an emphasis on photography, performance and artificial intelligence. These models can have, up to three 200‑megapixel cameras, batteries that hold up to 8,000mAh and they support rapid wired and wireless charging.

Both smartphones come with ColorOS 17. They support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Along, with the phones Oppo has also introduced the Pad Mini tablet, Enco X4 earbuds and a 10,000mAh power bank.

Oppo Find X10: Features and camera

The Oppo Find X10 has a 6.59‑inch screen that can go up to 144Hz and can shine at 3,600 nits. The Oppo Find X10 panel can show Dolby Vision and can dim down to 1 nit for viewing in dark places.

The phone has a glass body and comes in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey. It also carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance under specified test conditions.

For photography, the Find X10 features two 200MP rear cameras developed with Hasselblad. Oppo’s LUMO True Image Engine is designed to improve colours, tones and image details. The cameras support 4K recording at 60fps, while the main and telephoto cameras can record 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor and packs a silicon-carbon battery of up to 8,000mAh. A vapour chamber cooling system is included to help control temperatures during demanding workloads.

Find X10 Pro Max

The Find X10 Pro Max takes the camera setup further with three 200MP rear cameras covering ultra-wide, main and telephoto photography. Its 200MP ultra-wide camera offers a 124-degree field of view, while the main camera uses a 1/1.28-inch sensor developed by Oppo and Samsung.

The telephoto camera has an f/2.1 aperture and supports close-up shots from as close as 10cm. All three rear cameras support 4K video at 60fps and 120fps, along with 8K recording at 30fps.

The phone features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,600-nit peak brightness and 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is available in Titanium Grey and Luna White.

The Pro Max is powered by the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and also packs an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

AI features and ecosystem products

Both phones now come with AI Mind Pilot featuring Agent Mode. This lets users search information that is stored on their phones and handle -step tasks. The AI Photo Agent helps with editing suggestions and understands text-based instructions. Meanwhile AI Call Guard uses, on-device AI to spot signs of fraud during phone calls.

Oppo has launched the 8.8‑inch Pad Mini, a tablet with a 2.5K OLED screen a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, an 8,000‑mAh battery and 67‑W charging. The Enco X4 earbuds come with a setup, adaptive noise cancellation, AI translation that works in 24 languages and they can last, up to 53 hours on a single charge.

The company has additionally introduced a 10,000mAh power bank with a built-in cable and 22.5W fast charging.

Price and availability

Full price for the Oppo Find X10 starts at Rs 1,39,999 when it has 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. If you want the 12GB + 512GB option the price goes up to Rs 1,69,999. The higher‑end model the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage is available, for Rs 1,99,999.

The Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is available, for Rs 24,999. The Oppo Pad Mini is priced at Rs 94,999. The Enco X4 costs Rs 19,999. The 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 2,199.

Customers can also use EMI options get cashback and enjoy exchange benefits of up to Rs 38,000. They can also receive a premium gift box worth Rs 8,998. There is a zero-down-payment option for up to 30 months. Bank-card cashback of up to 15 per cent is also offered, subject, to terms.

Additional offers include an exchange bonus of up, to Rs 8,000 Oppo Care Plan benefits, a Jio 12-month Canva Pro subscription and a Google AI Pro offer. These are available based on eligibility and the terms that apply.