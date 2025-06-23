Live
Oppo K13x 5G Phone Launched in India
Highlights
Oppo K13x is a new 5G phone with a big battery, fast charging, and a 50MP camera. Price starts at ₹11,999. It goes on sale from June 27.
Oppo has introduced its new budget 5G phone, the Oppo K13x, in India. It offers strong performance, a big battery, and a bright screen at an affordable price.
🔹 Key Features:
- Battery: Large 6,000mAh with fast 45W charging
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
- Display: 6.67-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness
- Build: Shock resistant (MIL-STD 810H) and water/dust resistant (IP65)
- Camera: Dual rear cameras – 50MP main + 2MP depth; 8MP front camera
- Software: Android 15 with ColorOS 15
- Storage & RAM: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
- Colors: Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach
Price & Availability:
- 4GB + 128GB: ₹11,999
- 6GB + 128GB: ₹12,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹14,999
- Sale starts June 27 on Flipkart and Oppo India website
- ₹1,000 instant discount for select bank cards
