Oppo K13x 5G Phone Launched in India

Oppo has introduced its new budget 5G phone, the Oppo K13x, in India. It offers strong performance, a big battery, and a bright screen at an affordable price.

🔹 Key Features:

Battery: Large 6,000mAh with fast 45W charging

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)

Display: 6.67-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness

Build: Shock resistant (MIL-STD 810H) and water/dust resistant (IP65)

Camera: Dual rear cameras – 50MP main + 2MP depth; 8MP front camera

Software: Android 15 with ColorOS 15

Storage & RAM: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Colors: Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach

Price & Availability: