Perplexity Unveils 24/7 “Digital Worker” Concept Powered by Mac mini

Artificial intelligence is steadily evolving beyond simple chat interfaces. Companies are now building systems that can operate independently, handle real work, and stay active for extended periods. In a notable step forward, Perplexity AI has introduced a concept that transforms a compact desktop computer into what it calls an always-on AI-powered employee.

The newly proposed system, named Perplexity Personal Computer, is designed to run on a nearby machine such as the Mac mini. Unlike traditional AI assistants that wait for user prompts, this setup allows the AI to remain continuously active, working in the background while interacting with files, applications, and ongoing digital tasks.

This idea builds on the company’s earlier Perplexity Computer platform, which functions like an orchestration layer for multiple AI agents. When users provide an objective, the system divides the assignment into smaller components and distributes them among specialized AI agents. After completion, outputs are consolidated and delivered back to the user in a unified format.

An AI employee that keeps working in the background

The Personal Computer version takes things further by linking the AI directly to a user’s local device. Running on hardware within reach allows the system to access locally stored files and perform tasks involving personal data more seamlessly.

For example, if a user has a large image library that needs website preparation, the AI can scan the folder, rename files using a consistent structure, and resize images for web compatibility. Instead of manually organizing hundreds of assets, users simply describe the desired outcome.

The system is engineered to operate continuously. As Aravind Srinivas said while unveiling the concept, "It never sleeps."

At the same time, Perplexity emphasizes that core AI processing will still run on its remote servers. To address privacy and control concerns, sensitive actions will require user approval, detailed activity logs will remain accessible, and a kill switch will allow users to shut the system down instantly if needed.

Why the Mac mini plays a central role

The Mac mini, developed by Apple, has gained popularity among developers experimenting with locally hosted AI tools. Compared to higher-end machines like the Mac Studio, it offers a more affordable and compact option while still delivering enough performance for lightweight AI workloads.

Perplexity’s timing aligns with growing industry interest in autonomous AI agents capable of coordinating work across software ecosystems. One such example is OpenClaw, which enables AI agents to collaborate across multiple digital tools and platforms.

Srinivas indicated that Perplexity aims to simplify adoption compared to technically demanding open-source setups.

"Perplexity PC is meant for serious people—I really mean that! A personal computer should help in your life."

He added that many open-source agent systems remain complex to configure:

“Not for hobbyist tinkerers with 700 API keys & configs. Even our best engineer took ages on OpenClaw, but we scale adoption easily.”

The announcement quickly sparked conversation online. A user reacting on X wrote:

"This is insanePerplexity just put an AI agent inside a Mac mini. You plug it in. It sits on your desk. It never turns off. This is not a chatbot. This is a virtual employee that lives in your house and works 24/7."

For now, the Perplexity Personal Computer remains in limited release, with early access available through a waitlist. Still, the concept signals a future where AI doesn’t just assist—but actively works alongside users around the clock.