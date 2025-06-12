Phone 3a vs 3a Pro: With New Discounts, Which Nothing Phone Is Right for You?

Nothing's latest mid-range offerings—the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro—have become even more enticing with new discount deals now live on Flipkart. Launched earlier this year, these devices are part of the brand’s push to bring premium design and smooth performance at accessible prices.

As part of the latest offer, the Nothing Phone 3a, originally priced at ₹24,999, now comes with a bank discount of ₹2,000, available on HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and IDFC cards. This brings the effective price down to just ₹22,999, positioning it as a highly competitive option in the mid-range market.

The Phone 3a Pro, on the other hand, gets a similar treatment. With a listed price now at ₹28,999 and the same ₹2,000 bank discount, buyers can grab the Pro variant for ₹27,999. The ₹5,000 difference between the two models comes with several upgrades that could matter depending on user priorities.

What’s the Same?

Both the 3a and 3a Pro come with:

A 6.77-inch AMOLED display boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset

A 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging

Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

The eye-catching Glyph Interface on the rear

Key Differences: Cameras & Selfies

Where the two phones diverge is in the camera department. Both feature a 50MP main sensor, but the Pro model uses the more advanced Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor for better clarity, particularly in low-light conditions. The standard 3a carries the older GN9 sensor, which is still capable but may not deliver the same finesse in detail.

For zoom capabilities, the Pro takes a big leap forward. It offers a 50MP periscope telephoto lens using Sony’s LYTIA 600 sensor, with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and even strong macro support. In contrast, the regular 3a includes a 50MP 2x zoom lens, but without optical image stabilization, which may impact photo sharpness in handheld zoom shots.

Selfie lovers may also lean toward the Pro, which offers a 50MP front camera with 4K video support, compared to the 32MP sensor on the 3a. Both models use the same 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 for wide-angle shots.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you’re looking for a stylish, reliable everyday phone, the Nothing Phone 3a at ₹22,999 offers excellent value. It’s ideal for users who don’t need advanced zoom or pro-level photography. However, if you’re someone who cares about camera performance, especially zoom quality and selfies, the 3a Pro at ₹27,999 justifies the extra cost.

Wait for OnePlus Nord 5?

While both Nothing phones present solid value, those who can wait may want to hold off until July 8, when the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to launch. Tipped to be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000, the Nord 5 is rumoured to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery, potentially making it a powerhouse in the upper mid-range bracket.

In summary, Nothing’s limited-period offers make the Phone 3a and 3a Pro compelling buys today—but upcoming competition could shift the equation soon.