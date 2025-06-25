Live
Poco F7 5G launched in India: Price, specs, camera, features & more unveiled
Poco F7 5G debuts in India with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, 6K VC cooling, and flagship specs, making it a top choice for gamers and power users alike.
The wait is over for tech enthusiasts as Poco has officially launched its latest flagship, the Poco F7 5G, in India. Known for delivering high-performance smartphones at competitive prices, Poco’s new release is generating significant buzz, especially among gamers and power users.
Gaming-Centric Performance
Touted as a gaming powerhouse, the Poco F7 5G boasts a custom 6K ice loop VC cooling system, ensuring smooth thermal management even during prolonged gaming sessions. The combination of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage ensures lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking.
Design and Display
The device features a sleek and modern design, with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display for vivid visuals and a responsive touch experience — perfect for gaming and media consumption.
Camera System
On the camera front, the Poco F7 5G doesn't disappoint. It includes a powerful sensor setup designed to capture detailed photos and videos in various lighting conditions, catering to both casual users and content creators.
Other Features
5G connectivity for ultra-fast data speeds
Flagship-grade processor for top-tier performance
Long-lasting battery with fast charging support
With its powerful internals, premium cooling tech, and future-ready features, the Poco F7 5G is all set to shake up the Indian smartphone market.
Stay tuned for pricing details, variants, and availability as Poco continues to roll out updates post-launch.