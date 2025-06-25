Poco F7 5G launched in India: Price, specs, camera, features & more unveiled

The wait is over for tech enthusiasts as Poco has officially launched its latest flagship, the Poco F7 5G, in India. Known for delivering high-performance smartphones at competitive prices, Poco’s new release is generating significant buzz, especially among gamers and power users.

Gaming-Centric Performance

Touted as a gaming powerhouse, the Poco F7 5G boasts a custom 6K ice loop VC cooling system, ensuring smooth thermal management even during prolonged gaming sessions. The combination of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage ensures lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking.

Design and Display

The device features a sleek and modern design, with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display for vivid visuals and a responsive touch experience — perfect for gaming and media consumption.

Camera System

On the camera front, the Poco F7 5G doesn't disappoint. It includes a powerful sensor setup designed to capture detailed photos and videos in various lighting conditions, catering to both casual users and content creators.

Other Features

5G connectivity for ultra-fast data speeds

Flagship-grade processor for top-tier performance

Long-lasting battery with fast charging support

With its powerful internals, premium cooling tech, and future-ready features, the Poco F7 5G is all set to shake up the Indian smartphone market.

Stay tuned for pricing details, variants, and availability as Poco continues to roll out updates post-launch.