Poco M2 Pro to Launch in India Today: Watch Launch Event Live

Poco is all set to launch its first M-series smartphone called Poco M2 Pro in India today. Poco has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera setup and will come with support for 33W fast charging tech.

As per a company tweet, Poco M2 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart.

According to a 91Mobiles report, because of a similar design and rumoured specifications, it is expected that Poco M2 Pro might be a global variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro: How to watch the launch event live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today.

Poco M2 Pro: Expected specifications



XDA Developers recently reported that Poco M2 Pro may likely come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. In addition to this, GSMArena reported that the smartphone might also sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery which also support 33 W fast charging.

At the back Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup that may house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. As per an earlier report, Poco M2 Pro may probably run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will sport dual-band Wi-Fi support and Android 10.