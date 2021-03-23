PUBG Mobile Release Date - Latest Updates for PUBG Lovers in India

In September 2020, the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India, and since then, thousands of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly awaiting the relaunch of the popular Battle Royale game.

It looks like the company behind PUBG Mobile, Krafton, plans to relaunch the game soon in India, as the company has published a job listing for a new investment strategy analyst in India. According to a LiveMint report, Krafton Inc released the job listing on March 18.

The description provided in the job listing says that the role of the investment strategy analyst will be to assist Krafton in M&A analysis and deal with investment opportunities in India.

Earlier, Krafton announced that it plans to invest around Rs 725 million in India to support local video game, e-sports, entertainment and IT industries in India.

PUBG lovers should note that PUBG Corp is a subsidiary of Krafton, and the company owns the intellectual property rights of PUBG Mobile India. In November, the company revealed its plan to make a new game for the Indian market to circumvent the ban.

We need to remember that PUBG Corp had taken away Tencent's intellectual property rights days after the Indian government banned PUBG due to privacy concerns. The move was seen as an attempt by PUBG Corp to restart India's operations as soon as possible.

The company also announced the creation of an Indian subsidiary to "improve communications and services" with players. PUBG Corp also signed an agreement with Microsoft to have its games hosted on Microsoft's Azure platform.

For the moment, we have not received any reliable information or news about PUBG Mobile's return to India yet, but there is hope.