Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Sibling

In this digital era, Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings with a tech-savvy twist. Discover a world of innovative possibilities to surprise your beloved brother or sister. From smart gadgets that elevate daily life to cutting-edge accessories that redefine convenience, our curated list of Raksha Bandhan tech gifts is here to make the occasion truly memorable. Explore the perfect blend of tradition and technology, ensuring your heartfelt gesture brings joy and connectivity to your sibling's life.



Here are some smart wearables and hearables that make fantastic gifts for your brother or sister. URBAN Dream Smartwatch





For your fashion-forward sister, the URBAN Dream Smartwatch is a perfect choice. Its round dial and elegant metal strap complement both modern and traditional attire. Customizable watch faces, sports modes, and health monitoring make it versatile. Choose from Rose Gold and Mystic Silver. Along with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant, URBAN Dream also boasts over 150 Customizable Watch Faces, Multiple sports modes, dedicated sensors for health monitoring and more, making it a versatile and stylish accessory for the modern woman. Buy Here







The GOVO GoSurround 200 Soundbar is equipped with dual passive radiators that deliver a truly immersive audio experience by producing deep and powerful bass frequencies. The soundbar effortlessly enables seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, effortlessly AUX, USB, and TF Cord inputs. It offers a user-friendly experience with integrated buttons that provide convenient control over pairing and music playback, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience. The dynamic multicolour LED lights accompanying the soundbar enhance the ambience, creating a captivating visual experience and seamlessly handling incoming calls without switching to another device. Buy Here







GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar stands out with its impressive features. Its premium sound quality, superior design, exceptional bass performance, and competitive pricing make it a perfect choice for consumers. Equipped with 40mmexplosive drivers and boasting a peak output of 24 watts, it delivers powerful and immersive audio experiences that truly captivate listeners. Buy Here







The Cyclone boasts a striking 1.39" round display with a brightness of 600nits, a metallic body and a detachable strap with 4 colour options that offer durability and comfort. Users can enjoy strong Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker and a microphone that enhances the calling experience. Security and customisation are assured with password protection for multiple watch faces and enjoy an IP67 water resistance for worry-free usage. The watch provides three menu styles and access to over 100 sports modes and over 100 wallpapers through the supportive app, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can track and analyse their activities with ease.



The Cyclone smartwatch also prioritizes health tracking. With features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a dedicated female health tracker, users can stay informed about their well-being and make informed lifestyle choices. The power-saving mode and adjustable vibration intensity optimise battery life and personalise user experience. Users can take advantage of the voice assistant feature, call, and media control and enjoy a wide range of functionalities, including weather updates, stopwatch, music control, camera control, alarm, timer, and more. Buy Here UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201 Power Bank





This Raksha Bandhan, give your sister the gift of convenience and unconditional support, which UBON can provide you with a sleek UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201power bank. With its portable design and 10000 mAh high capacity with Quick charging, she can charge her devices on the go, ensuring she never runs out of battery amid power cuts or official meetings. Whether on a business trip or enjoying outdoor adventures, this thoughtful gift will keep her connected and powered up and will give her an alarm to call you to give live updates on his/her life dramas. Show your siblings you care with this practical stylish present. You can buy it on the UBON official website. Buy Here



Enbuds 10True Wireless





Earbuds powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1; these earbuds deliver seamless connectivity and exceptional sound quality. With a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh, the Enbuds 10 offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours. The touch control feature, IPX5 sweat resistance rating, and stereo sound further enhance the overall user experience. The cost of the earbuds is Rs 799 on Amazon.







The new RGB Gaming Buds are a pair of wireless earbuds that are designed for gaming. They feature a transparent and solid polycarbonate body, an 11mm Bass Driver, Quad Mic ENC, and 35 ms Super Low Latency. This combination of features promises to deliver clear and powerful sound, crystal-clear communication, and minimal delay during intense gaming sessions. The Super Buds Pro GT99 also offer a large battery backup of 50 hours, and they support fast charging. With just a 15-minute charge, you can get up to 150 minutes of playback time. The earbuds come in three colours: Glass Blue, Glass Black, and Glass Beige. They are priced at Rs 4,999 you can buy Here







This Wireless Earphone with DigitalDisplay is the ultimate Rakhi gift for your sibling, seamlessly blending style with functionality. Its sleek design, featuring an LED display, not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also brings practicality to the forefront. Whether your sibling prefers using them individually or as a pair, these earphones accommodate their choice. Furthermore, they deliver exceptional stereo sound quality, ensuring a top-notch audio experience. This Rakhi, surprise your tech-savvy sibling with the gift of flawless audio and style embodied in these wireless earphones, where form and function harmonize perfectly. Buy Here





