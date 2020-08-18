Realme launches two C-series budget smartphones in India; Check out

Today Realme launched two new budget smartphones in India from its C-series. Realme C15 and C12 come with a massive 6,000mAh battery and feature a super power saving mode for extra battery life.

Realme C15 starts at 9,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C15 is priced at ₹ 10,999. The smartphone will be available on purchase on August 27 at 12 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. As for the Realme C12, the smartphone is priced at ₹ 8,999, and its first sale will take place on August 24 at 12 pm.

Realme C15 comes with a 6.5-inch HD + screen, and Corning Gorilla Glass layered on the top. Under the flagship of the smartphone runs MediaTek's Helio G35 processor. The 6,000 mAh battery of the smartphone comes with support for 18 W fast charging via USB Type-C cable. On the software front, Realme C15 runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

In the photography department, Realme C15 has a four-camera setup at the rear. The combination is of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white lens, and a 2-megapixel retro lens. For selfies, the Realme C15 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Not only does the Realme C12 look like the Realme C15, but it also shares some of its specifications. Both phones also come in the same silver and blue colour options. You get the same display and chipset setup on the Realme C12 as on the C15. One big difference is in the Realme C12's camera department. Here, you get triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Its selfie camera is a 5-megapixel sensor. Realme C12 also comes with a 10W slower charge output.