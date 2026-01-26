Redmi Pad 2 Pro Brings Big Display, Solid Battery Life and 5G Connectivity to Mid-Range Tablet Buyers

Xiaomi continues strengthening its connected device ecosystem in India with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, its first tablet in the country to feature 5G support. Aimed at mid-range buyers, the new Pro variant builds upon the earlier Redmi Pad lineup with a larger display, improved performance hardware, and longer battery life. But does it offer enough to stand out in the increasingly competitive tablet segment? Here’s a closer look.

Premium Metal Build That Feels Sturdy

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports an all-metal unibody design that gives it a durable and premium feel in hand. The aluminium back and frame add structural strength, making it suitable for everyday handling and occasional drops. Despite its large form factor, the tablet weighs around 620 grams and measures just 7.5mm thick, which keeps it fairly comfortable to use.

It carries an IP53 rating, offering protection against light splashes, though a higher rating would have been preferable for better durability. The dual camera module sits neatly on the rear, aligned close to the power button, and the overall design avoids looking budget-oriented.

Large Display for Entertainment Lovers

One of the biggest highlights is the expansive 12.1-inch display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. While it uses an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, the viewing experience remains pleasing for streaming, browsing, and gaming.

Side-angle viewing isn’t perfect, which is typical of LCD screens, but the display remains comfortable for long movie sessions. Xiaomi also offers a matte glass option, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for added durability. Overall, it’s a practical screen that most users will find more than adequate.

Reliable Everyday Performance

Powering the tablet is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the tested variant. The processor handles daily tasks smoothly, including multitasking and casual gaming, without noticeable slowdowns.

The device runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 out of the box. Although newer Android versions are already available, Xiaomi has promised future updates, including HyperOS 3. On the positive side, the interface remains clean, with minimal bloatware and familiar Xiaomi connectivity features.

Battery That Goes the Distance

Battery life is another strong point. The large 12,000mAh battery easily lasts over a day on a single charge, even with 5G connectivity enabled. However, the 33W charging speed feels slow by today’s standards, taking over two hours to reach around 80 percent.

With its large display, dependable performance, quad speakers, and long battery life, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro makes a compelling case for users seeking a multimedia-friendly tablet with 5G support. It may not be perfect, but it delivers where it matters most for everyday use.