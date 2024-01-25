Live
- Republic Day 2024: How to download and share stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp
- Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra to come, support their favourites
- Modi-Macron hold roadshow, visit heritage sites in Jaipur
- Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech
- US media disputes Trump's claims in victory speech at New Hampshire
- Hyderabad Comic Con 2024: Celebration of comics, creativity & culture
- Hyderabad Public School Honors Harsha Bhogle with Excellence for Sports Commentary & Journalism award
- KLH Student Receives TiHAN IIT Research Grant & Technical Support from Microsoft for His Startup
- KIYG 2023: Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur win gold medals in shooting
Just In
Republic Day 2024: How to download and share stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp
Mark India's 75th Republic Day by exchanging WhatsApp greetings. Learn to send Republic Day stickers and GIFs with simple steps.
As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, people across the country engage in various traditions, such as unfurling the Tricolour, singing the national anthem, and participating in patriotic events. A significant part of the celebration involves exchanging greetings with friends and family.
WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform, sees extensive use for sharing Republic Day wishes. To enhance your messages, consider sending Republic Day stickers and GIFs with these straightforward steps:
How to Download and Share Republic Day Stickers on WhatsApp
1. Open Google Play Store and search for 'Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers.'
2. Download a preferred sticker pack and open it.
3. Choose 'Add,' 'Add to WhatsApp,' or the '+' button.
4. Confirm your selection by clicking 'Add' on the confirmation popup.
5. Open a chat window in WhatsApp, navigate to the stickers section, and find the added sticker pack.
6. Return to WhatsApp, and the Republic Day stickers will be visible in your gallery.
7. Click on any sticker to share it.
How to Download and Share Republic Day GIFs on WhatsApp
1. Open WhatsApp and go to the desired chat.
2. In the GIFs section, type 'Happy Republic Day' or 'Republic Day.'
3. Browse available GIFs and select the desired one.
4. Click on the chosen GIF and share it.
As celebrations unfold, New Delhi will host the annual Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, starting at 10:30 am on January 26. This year's parade will be women-centric, with themes 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka.' French President Emmanuel Macron will grace the event as the chief guest.