Rumour Alert: iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE Possibly Joining the Lineup

Rumours swirl as speculation mounts regarding the potential expansion of Apple's iPhone 16 series to include two more affordable variants, the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE. While Apple typically unveils multiple models within its iPhone lineup, this rumoured development marks a departure from the norm, likely signalling a company strategy shift.



iPhone 16 Series Expansion Speculations

According to insights shared by a tipster on X, the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to comprise five models: iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside this purported expansion, the post includes pricing details and select specifications, offering enthusiasts a glimpse into what Apple might have in store for its upcoming lineup.

The speculated iPhone 16 SE is rumoured to boast a 6.1-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. At the same time, its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Plus SE, may feature a 6.7-inch display with similar refresh rate capabilities. In contrast, the base iPhone 16 model could sport a 6.3-inch screen, aligning with the expected specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro variant. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to flaunt the largest display size, measuring 6.9 inches, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, all models are said to incorporate a dynamic island on the screen, enhancing user interaction.





I recently came into possession of a table that appears to illustrate that the iPhone 16 lineup will merge with the SE lineup. Based on what is reported in this image of which I have no information on the source, it seems that Apple is working on an iPhone 16 SE, a 16 Plus SE… pic.twitter.com/4ng2oU86ew — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 12, 2024



However, the tipster also said, "I am quite skeptical about what I have reported, in fact I invite you seriously not to lose this information, however I would like to underline that there is actually an iPhone model being tested with a dynamic island, a style similar to the iPhone XR and colors similar to the iPhone 15."



Pricing Expectations



In terms of pricing, the iPhone 16 SE is projected to start at $699 for the 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 SE Plus could retail at $799 for the 256GB model. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 is anticipated to enter the market at a starting price of $699, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max expected to command starting prices of $999 and $1099, respectively.



As enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements from Apple, the emergence of these rumours adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series.