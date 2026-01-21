Sabeer Nelli Brings Fintech Infrastructure Voice to Davos 2026

Zil Money CEO attends the opening day of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, illustrating the growing presence of fintech infrastructure leaders at global policy forums

TYLER, TX, USA – January 20, 2026 – Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of Zil Money, participated in the opening day of the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Sabeer joined heads of state, business leaders and policymakers in discussions that increasingly recognize the role of fintech and payments infrastructure in global economic strategy. His presence on Day 1 of Davos underscores how digital finance innovators are now part of the high-level dialogue on economic policy and technology.

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting - convening roughly 3,000 participants from around 130 countries, this year spans topics from economic fragmentation to responsible AI adoption. Sabeer’s participation highlights Zil Money’s interest in shaping those conversations, reflecting the company’s mission to empower small businesses with advanced, secure payment tools.

Sabeer’s role at the meeting represented a shift in perspective – signaling that payment networks and financial infrastructure providers have a seat at the table. He exchanged views with policymakers on how to streamline cross-border payments, support financial inclusion for small and medium businesses, and maintain security and compliance in rapidly evolving markets.

“Conversations at Davos 2026 make clear that we’re moving into an era where policy and payments are deeply intertwined,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation. “Fintech companies like ours build the rails of the digital economy, so it’s important to share our on-the-ground perspective. We work every day to help entrepreneurs and SMBs operate globally and compliantly – and that experience can inform how leaders approach everything from cross-border trade to regulation. I’m honored that Zil Money is part of these discussions; our goal is to ensure that emerging payment technologies serve real business needs and help shape smart, inclusive policy.”

Looking ahead, Zil Money says it will continue to engage in global fintech initiatives. The company’s proactive stance – as seen in Davos and in recent forums – echoes its track record of innovation in business payments.

