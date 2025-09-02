Salesforce Cuts 4,000 Jobs as AI Changes Customer Support

Salesforce is cutting 4,000 customer support jobs. The support team went down from 9,000 to 5,000 people. They are using more AI to do the work instead of humans.

The CEO, Marc Benioff, said this was needed to reduce staff. Two months ago, he said AI would help workers, not replace them. But now the company is changing fast because AI can do more.

Salesforce is also using AI in sales. They had over 100 million sales leads that no one called. Now AI is calling those leads. They have a system to decide when a human should help.

Salesforce has about 76,000 workers. Cutting 4,000 jobs means 5% of their workers lost their jobs. This shows how AI is changing jobs at big companies.