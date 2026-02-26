Samsung Galaxy S26 Puts AI to Work With Smarter, Everyday Features

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 series at its Unpacked 2026 event, marking what it calls its third generation of AI-first smartphones. While hardware upgrades remain central to the lineup, this year’s focus clearly leans toward meaningful artificial intelligence features designed to support everyday tasks rather than showcase one-time gimmicks.

The new Galaxy S26 devices reflect a broader industry movement where AI is no longer experimental — it is foundational. Instead of adding surface-level tools, Samsung has embedded intelligence deeper into the system experience. Here are five AI features from the Galaxy S26 series that stand out for their practical value.

1) Now Brief becomes more proactive

Samsung has updated its Now Brief feature, making it more proactive and personalised on the Galaxy S26 series. This AI-powered tool surfaces timely reminders for important events, such as reservations or travel updates, based on the user’s personal context.

By analysing ongoing activities, the feature helps users stay organised throughout the day with minimal manual input. Rather than waiting for users to search for information, the phone anticipates needs and presents relevant details at the right moment — a subtle but impactful shift in digital assistance.

2) Circle to search gets smarter

Another major upgrade comes to Circle to Search with Google. The enhanced version now supports multi-object recognition, allowing users to identify and explore several elements within an image at once.

For instance, if a photo includes multiple fashion items or objects, users can circle different parts simultaneously and receive detailed information about each. This improvement makes visual search more fluid and efficient, reducing the need for repeated searches and refining the discovery process.

3) Bixby feels more conversational

Samsung has also reworked Bixby to make voice control less rigid and more conversational. With the S26, users can control their phone and adjust settings using natural language, eliminating the need for exact terminology or commands.

This enhancement lowers the barrier for users who may not be familiar with technical phrasing. The shift toward more natural communication aligns with the growing expectation that smartphones should respond like intelligent assistants rather than command-driven tools.

4) Built-in privacy display on the ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a built-in Privacy Display designed to limit viewing angles, making sensitive content harder for people nearby to see.

Unlike third-party screen protectors, this feature is integrated directly into the display technology. For professionals who frequently check emails, banking apps, or confidential documents in public spaces, this built-in layer of privacy offers added convenience without compromising screen clarity.

5) Real-time scam detection during calls

Samsung has partnered with Google to integrate on-device scam detection into the Samsung Phone app. Using an on-device AI model, the new Samsung phones can analyse calls in real time and issue audio and vibration alerts if patterns commonly associated with scam calls are detected.

Samsung notes that this processing happens entirely on the device, and numbers saved in your contacts are excluded by default. By prioritising on-device processing, the feature balances security with privacy — a growing concern in today’s digital landscape.

With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung signals a maturing AI strategy — one focused less on novelty and more on real-world usefulness.