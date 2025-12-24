Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped for Delayed Launch, Fresh Design and AI Push

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has long been a benchmark for Android flagships, and anticipation around the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup is steadily building. Expected to include the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, the next-generation devices were initially tipped for a January 2026 unveiling. However, fresh reports now suggest Samsung may delay the launch, pushing it to late February, alongside a handful of notable changes across design, performance and features.

Design is shaping up to be one of the biggest talking points for the Galaxy S26 series. All three models are rumoured to adopt a unified camera module, moving away from the familiar individual lens cut-outs seen in recent generations. This could give the phones a cleaner, more cohesive look. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, is said to feature slightly more rounded corners, making it more comfortable to hold, along with new colour options aimed at refreshing Samsung’s flagship identity.

On the performance front, Samsung is expected to continue its dual-chip strategy. Select regions may receive the Galaxy S26 series powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while other markets are likely to see the in-house Exynos 2600 processor. Regardless of the chip, Samsung is reportedly doubling down on artificial intelligence, with new AI-driven features expected to play a central role in the S26 experience.

Displays across the lineup are expected to retain Samsung’s hallmark quality. All models are tipped to feature QHD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could sport a massive 6.9-inch screen, while reports suggest the S26 Plus may also jump to a 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7-inch panel on the S25 Plus. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to stick with a more compact 6.2-inch screen. An in-built privacy feature for the display is also rumoured, though details remain scarce.

Camera upgrades appear to be modest but meaningful. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are said to be getting a new 12-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, replacing the older 10-megapixel sensor. The main 50-megapixel and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras are expected to remain unchanged. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may also receive an upgraded 12-megapixel 3x telephoto, while retaining its powerful 200-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto setup.

Battery capacity is expected to remain largely the same. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to retain a 5,000mAh battery but could see an upgrade to 60W fast charging. The S26 Plus may stick with a 4,900mAh battery, while the standard S26 could get a slight bump to 4,300mAh. The entire lineup is rumoured to support Qi2 wireless charging, potentially enabling compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe accessories.

As for the delay, reports suggest Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. The shift is reportedly linked to last-minute lineup changes, after plans to replace the S26 Plus with an Edge model were shelved due to lower-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Pricing is expected to remain similar to the Galaxy S25 series in India.