Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Bigger Display, Camera Upgrades & More

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and leaks suggest it will come with notable upgrades, borrowing features from the limited-release Galaxy Fold Special Edition. As rumours continue circulating, expectations are high for a refined design, improved camera capabilities, and enhanced performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to Expect

According to tipster @TheGalox, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 may share design similarities with the Galaxy Fold Special Edition while introducing key enhancements. The foldable is rumoured to feature a larger display and a significantly upgraded camera system, possibly incorporating a 200MP main sensor akin to Samsung’s Ultra series. If these reports hold true, the Z Fold 7 could be a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but globally



Galaxy Z Fold7 will be based on the Z Fold Special Edition. From the bigger displays to the 200mp main camera, they share a lot.



Some upgrades the Z Fold7 brings over the Special Edition are: bigger Vapor chamber, faster chip &… pic.twitter.com/9BnCXLtG8H — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 29, 2025



Beyond camera and display upgrades, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring better performance and efficiency. Another rumoured enhancement is a larger vapour chamber to improve thermal management, allowing for better heat dissipation during extended use. However, Samsung may retain 12GB of RAM instead of increasing it to 16GB like the Galaxy Fold Special Edition, keeping some differentiation between models.

More Foldables on the Way

Samsung isn’t stopping with just the Z Fold 7. Reports suggest that three additional foldable devices are in development, including the Galaxy Z Flip 7, a Galaxy Z Flip FE, and an all-new tri-fold smartphone, all expected by the end of 2025. With these innovations, Samsung aims to solidify its dominance in the foldable smartphone market, offering a wider range of choices for consumers.

While official details are yet to be confirmed, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated foldable releases of the year.