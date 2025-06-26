Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo X Fold 5 & more launching in July

As we step into the second half of 2025, tech enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to—especially smartphone launches. July is packed with exciting releases from major brands including Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and Oppo, all ready to debut their latest innovations in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung is set to unveil its next-gen foldables—Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7—on July 9, 2025. Both models are expected to receive design improvements and hardware upgrades. The Fold 7 may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Flip 7 could be powered by Exynos 2500. Samsung might also launch One UI 8, based on Android 16.

Nothing Phone 3

Launching on July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 will bring a fresh design, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and a new Glyph Matrix that allows users to customize notification animations. AI enhancements are also rumored.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo is also entering the foldable space with the upcoming X Fold 5, reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and sporting a 50MP triple-camera setup. The official launch date is expected soon.

Oppo Reno 14 Series

Oppo’s Reno 14 lineup will hit the mid-range market with a focus on AI-powered cameras and improved design. The Reno 14 Pro is confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Vivo X200 FE

Expected to launch alongside the X Fold 5, the Vivo X200 FE will be a compact flagship offering a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

With major players introducing performance upgrades, AI features, and unique designs, July is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone shoppers in India.