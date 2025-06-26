Live
- Samsung Galaxy F05 with 4 GB RAM just at Rs 6,499 on Flipkart
- Rahul Gandhi’s demand for digital voter list legally untenable: Experts
- You have made history, says Telugu star Chiranjeevi to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla!!
- Kejriwal, Mann ‘weaponising agencies’ to arrest Majithia: BJP leader Chugh
- Wall Street rises as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement, fuels market sentiment
- LIC's biggest Pension Plan 2025: Earn monthly pension up to ₹44,000 monthly
- PMK founder Ramadoss to remain party president for life, rules out quest for power
- Trade Setup June 27: Nifty eyes 26,000; bullish momentum expected to continue
- Hyderabad Shock: Woman drives car on railway track under alcohol influence
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo X Fold 5 & more launching in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo X Fold 5 & more launching in July
July 2025 smartphone launches: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Oppo Reno 14, Vivo X Fold 5 and more. Specs, launch dates, and features inside.
As we step into the second half of 2025, tech enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to—especially smartphone launches. July is packed with exciting releases from major brands including Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and Oppo, all ready to debut their latest innovations in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Samsung is set to unveil its next-gen foldables—Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7—on July 9, 2025. Both models are expected to receive design improvements and hardware upgrades. The Fold 7 may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Flip 7 could be powered by Exynos 2500. Samsung might also launch One UI 8, based on Android 16.
Nothing Phone 3
Launching on July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 will bring a fresh design, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and a new Glyph Matrix that allows users to customize notification animations. AI enhancements are also rumored.
Vivo X Fold 5
Vivo is also entering the foldable space with the upcoming X Fold 5, reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and sporting a 50MP triple-camera setup. The official launch date is expected soon.
Oppo Reno 14 Series
Oppo’s Reno 14 lineup will hit the mid-range market with a focus on AI-powered cameras and improved design. The Reno 14 Pro is confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.
Vivo X200 FE
Expected to launch alongside the X Fold 5, the Vivo X200 FE will be a compact flagship offering a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.
With major players introducing performance upgrades, AI features, and unique designs, July is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone shoppers in India.