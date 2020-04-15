Samsung India Announces 20 Crores For Covid-19 Relief Funds…

As of now, India is in a safe position itself in the spread of Coronavirus. But slowly the condition gets worsen if people start roaming out. Thus Government has decided to extend lock down till 3rd May.



Even all the tech giants are supporting Government by donating huge amounts to PM-Care relief fund and are showing off their gratitude towards their country.

Now Samsung India also joined the list and has announced 20 crores financial aid. These 20 crores will be spent on relief efforts while the company also announced to donate extra 15 crores to PM-Care relief account.

This company is also lending a hand to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Governments by offering 5 Crores special aid. Not only this financial aid, the company also stated that their employees are putting together their share of contribution to help people come out of Corona and this money will be transferred to PM-Cares account soon.

Along with this huge financial support, Samsung also announced to supply a large number of Infra-Red Thermometers and Public Address Systems to the hospitals. Along with these necessary things, even Air Purifiers will also be distributed to improve the quality of air in all the health centres.