Samsung to Launch New Foldables on July 9 in New York

For years, Samsung has designed its devices around what people truly need, such as better performance, sharper cameras and smarter ways to stay connected. And, with Galaxy AI, it goes beyond what devices can do — it’s about how people interact with them.

As AI rapidly becomes the new user interface, it’s redefining our relationship with technology. No longer just a collection of apps and tools, the smartphone is evolving into a smart companion that understands user intent and responds in real time. This transformation moves us from reaction to anticipation — where, as AI becomes the UI, intent becomes instant.

The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled.

On July 9, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Brooklyn, New York to launch its next foldables.