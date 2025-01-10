Shark Tank Judge Azhar Iqubal Launches Fenado AI for No-Code App and Website Building

Azhar Iqubal, Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of India’s leading news app Inshorts, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Fenado AI, with Manish Singh Bisht, former Head of Technology at Inshorts. With Fenado AI, anyone can create an app or website within minutes without any coding knowledge.

Designed for early-stage startups, small businesses as well as tech-led large organisations all across the world, Fenado AI eliminates the need for coding expertise or expensive tech teams. Any business, startup or entrepreneur can simply share their business requirements and design preferences via chat, and Fenado AI will create the desired app or website. The startup delivers end-to-end tech solutions needed for fully functional companies.

“Now anyone can build an app, website with zero coding knowledge. Fenado AI is your tech team now,” said Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Fenado AI. “For decades, many entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas have been held back by a lack of access to affordable and skilled tech talent. Fenado AI changes that and democratizes this segment, by putting the power of creation into the hands of entrepreneurs to build their solutions for the world, without worrying about the complexities of coding and building a tech team. This is about levelling the playing field for startups who don't have prior tech knowledge,” he added.

Fenado AI’s user-friendly platform has already gained significant traction during its beta phase, with over 200 paying customers spanning the US, Europe and India. The company aims to onboard over 10,000 startups globally by the end of 2025. Its appeal lies in its ability to serve diverse industries, whether in tech hubs or underserved regions, making high-quality digital tools accessible to all.

Highlighting the platform’s robust capabilities, Manish Singh Bisht, co-founder and CTO of Fenado AI, said, “AI has proven to be more efficient than 99% of humans in the field of coding. With this advancement, we at Fenado AI want people to build world-class apps and websites with the help of AI. It ensures the tools are scalable and reliable, with continuous support—crucial for startups navigating their growth journeys. Fenado AI saves time, offers end-to-end tech support and removes the challenges of finding tech talent.”

Azhar Iqubal’s entrepreneurial journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Inshorts, which he co-founded in 2013, has become one of India’s most popular news apps, attracting investments worth $170 million over the last decade. With Fenado AI, Azhar aims to redefine how AI supports new businesses.

Fenado AI is poised to disrupt the global market, empowering entrepreneurs & businesses across the world to try newer ideas, save time, reduce costs, and focus on core business strategies while the platform manages their entire technology requirements.







