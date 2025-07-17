Smarter Assistance Unlocked: Microsoft Copilot Now Scans Your Entire Desktop

Microsoft will soon be expanding Microsoft Copilot Vision AI Insiders by allowing the AI assistant to view your full screen, and not just two apps at a time.

Windows 11 AI features can now take in whatever you have open – whether a browser or a whole app window – and can help with offering real-time coaching, suggestions, tips or help on any of the things you are viewing.

One of the big tech giants to offer a Windows AI experience, Microsoft has upped its Copilot Vision, the AI tool that is available for Windows computers.

The current functionality of Copilot Vision allows it to view and analyse two apps at a time. But this latest beta update for Windows Insiders will let it see not just two but any open app and browser, and even your whole desktop.

Microsoft is taking a big leap with this Copilot screen scanning update by making Copilot Vision, an intelligent, intuitive, and responsive AI assistant that can help with viewing your full screen instead of just two apps or windows.

How does it work?

It’s like screen sharing, but smarter.

Microsoft’s Recall feature automatically takes snapshots of your screen, but Copilot Vision is not automatic.

Users will have to manually click the glasses icon on the Copilot app, and select what they want the AI to view.

It works the same way as when you share your screen, but with a video call.

Users have more control with Microsoft Copilot Vision use cases, since they can choose what they want to share with the AI.

Microsoft Copilot Vision: Smarter assistance in real time

Microsoft says Copilot Vision Edge will also be smarter with its real-time assistance.

The AI will offer suggestions by analysing visual content and also be able to coach you aloud.

Whether you are making changes to your resume, working on a Copilot full desktop access, or even learning a new game, the AI assistant will now be able to guide you with improvements, offer insights, and live feedback.

Copilot Vision also first appeared in testing as an Edge browser assistant, which could see and respond to anything on the web.







