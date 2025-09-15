Snapchat Rolls Out Infinite Chat Retention and Group Streaks for a More Connected Experience

Snapchat has taken a major step toward transforming how its users communicate by launching two highly anticipated features — Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. With these updates, users can now save their chats forever and also build streaks within group conversations, making the platform more engaging and user-friendly.

For years, Snapchat stood out for its disappearing messages, which gave the app its unique charm. However, this also led to frustration when important conversations or cherished exchanges were lost. Until now, users had to manually save specific texts by holding down on them, but the new Infinite Retention option simplifies this experience.

According to the company, when Infinite Retention is enabled, both participants in the chat are notified, ensuring transparency in the conversation. This approach is similar to how Snapchat already alerts users when a screenshot is taken. Importantly, both users also have the freedom to turn the feature off at any time, keeping control in their hands.

This update essentially transforms Snapchat into a more traditional messaging service, much like WhatsApp or Telegram, where conversations can be stored without fear of deletion. It could encourage users to have deeper, ongoing discussions on the platform, knowing that their words won’t vanish after 24 hours.

Alongside Infinite Retention, Snapchat is also extending its beloved Streaks feature to groups. Until now, streaks only worked in direct one-on-one conversations, where two users had to exchange at least one snap every 24 hours to maintain their streak. With the new update, streaks can now be built collectively in group chats.

Snapchat explained that in group streaks, “most members” need to send snaps regularly to keep the streak alive, though not every single member must participate daily. This makes streaks more inclusive and collaborative, turning them into a shared achievement among friends. Just like individual streaks, group streaks are optional, and if they’re broken, users can restore them within a week.

The rollout of these features reflects Snapchat’s effort to balance its original identity — fleeting, in-the-moment communication — with the practical needs of modern messaging. Many users today expect the ability to revisit old conversations and celebrate social milestones together. By introducing Infinite Retention and Group Streaks, the company is meeting long-standing demands while keeping the app’s playful nature intact.

The company also revealed that both features had been in testing for some time before being officially released worldwide. Now, millions of users will be able to enjoy more meaningful interactions on Snapchat, whether that’s holding on to a conversation that matters or sharing the excitement of maintaining streaks as a group.

With these updates, Snapchat continues to evolve beyond its roots while staying true to its mission — creating fun, authentic connections between people.