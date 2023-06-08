Some jobs will disappear due to AI- ChatGPT creator Sam Altman

The CEO of OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, Sam Altman, has often admitted the possibility of AI eliminating human jobs. However, he has also said that due to the rise of AI, many new jobs will be created for humans as well. Altman is currently in India and will also reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The young entrepreneur, who is behind the chatbot that has the potential to change the world, spoke about the future of AI in an interview with the Economic Times.

Sam Altman on AI taking human jobs

Altman said that "some jobs" will disappear because of AI, but new ones will also be created. Asked if AI will cause job losses, the chief executive said: "Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change, and there are new jobs, and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today."

Sam Altman also spoke about AI regulation in the interview. Recently, the CEO of OpenAI made headlines for speaking out about AI regulation in front of US lawmakers. He said that OpenAI is willing to cooperate with the government to ensure that AI is regulated.

Talking about the regulation of AI with ET, he said that it is important but only for the big players in the market. Smaller companies shouldn't have to worry about AI regulations. He said: "We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger."

He had tweeted about his visit to India last week.

During his visit to India, Altman will meet with senior government officials, including the prime minister. The CEO of OpenAI travels around the world to talk about AI with the leaders of different countries.