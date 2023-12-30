Space Calendar January 2024: Rocket Launches and Moon Details

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com. January 8: A United Launch AllianceVulcan Centaur rocket will launch on its inaugural flight with the Peregrine commercial lunar lander for Astrobotic. It will lift off from Space LaunchComplex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. January 3-4: The time of the shower's peak is set for about 4 a.m. EST on January 4, which favours eastern North America, as previously reported on Space.com. Viewing conditions for the Quadrantids is good for 2024 as there will be a 47% illuminated waning crescent moon in the constellation Virgo during the peak, providing much less hindrance to meteor viewing compared to 2023. January 10: Axiom Space's thirdprivate astronaut mission will launch to the ISS from NASA's Kennedy SpaceCenter in Florida, using SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. The four crewmembers include a former NASA astronaut, a European Space Agency reserve astronaut and a passenger who flew to suborbital space with VirginGalactic earlier this year. January 12: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the IM-1 mission with the Nova-C lander built and owned by Intuitive Machines from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. January 25: January's full moon, known as the Wolf Moon, or Micro Moon, will rise.



Source: SPACE.com