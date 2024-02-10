Live
Just In
Spotify Discontinues Music + Talk Feature; Expands Riverside Partnership
Spotify integrates Riverside tools for podcasters, discontinuing the Music + Talk feature in June, disappointing music podcast creators.
Spotify recently announced an extension of its collaboration with Riverside, integrating the podcast creation service's tools into Spotify for Podcasters. However, this expansion comes with the decision to discontinue certain features within the platform, including web and mobile recording and the Music + Talk feature, which is slated for removal in June.
Removing Music + Talk is particularly disheartening for music podcasters, as it allowed creators to incorporate licensed, full-length tracks into their episodes, offering a unique listening experience on Spotify. Despite its potential, Spotify spokesperson Jordan Smith stated that Music + Talk had a minimal impact beyond the music podcasting niche.
The decision to sunset this Feature raises questions about Spotify's strategy for podcasting and its impact on creators. Further insights into the implications of these changes for podcast creators are expected to be revealed in subsequent updates.