Starlink Crosses 9 Million Users Worldwide, India Launch Inches Closer

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has reached another major milestone, crossing 9 million active users worldwide in a remarkably short span of time. The company added nearly one million new customers in under seven weeks, underscoring the accelerating global demand for reliable high-speed connectivity beyond the reach of traditional broadband networks.

SpaceX confirmed the figure in a post on X earlier this week, stating, “Starlink is connecting more than 9M active customers with high-speed internet across 155 countries, territories, and many other markets.” The growth marks a sharp jump from early November, when Starlink reported 8 million users. At its current pace, the service is onboarding over 20,000 new customers every day — roughly one new connection every four seconds.

Starlink’s success is closely tied to its ability to deliver internet access in areas where fibre, cable, or mobile networks struggle to operate. Powered by a constellation of more than 9,000 low-Earth orbit satellites, the service creates what Musk has described as a global “mesh of connectivity.” From remote mountain villages and research stations in Antarctica to aircraft, ships, and disaster-hit regions, Starlink has steadily expanded its footprint across the planet.

The rapid adoption also highlights a broader global reality: dependable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. SpaceX has been launching new satellites at a relentless pace using its Falcon 9 rockets, strengthening coverage and improving speeds and latency. Musk has previously said Starlink could eventually support “hundreds of millions” of users, with performance that rivals or even exceeds traditional broadband connections.

Alongside its technological expansion, Starlink is also gaining attention for its financial ambitions. Reports suggest SpaceX is preparing to take Starlink public as early as next year, with a potential valuation estimated at around $1.5 trillion. If realised, it would rank among the most valuable technology spin-offs ever. Musk has hinted that Starlink’s growing profitability could make it self-sustaining, allowing SpaceX to channel more resources into its long-term goal of Mars exploration.

For Indian users, however, the most pressing question remains unanswered: when will Starlink finally launch in India? The company had paused its initial rollout in 2021 after facing regulatory objections for accepting pre-orders without the required licences. Since then, SpaceX has been in discussions with India’s Department of Telecommunications to secure approvals.

Recent developments suggest renewed momentum. In early June, Starlink reportedly received IN-SPACe clearance along with government licences to offer GMPCS, VSAT, and ISP Category-A services in India. Adding to the anticipation, Musk recently replied to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on X, saying, “Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink.”





With India still grappling with a significant rural broadband gap, Starlink’s entry could reshape the satellite internet landscape, intensifying competition with players such as Bharti-backed OneWeb and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. For now, Indian consumers continue to wait, watching Starlink’s global rise and hoping the next phase of its expansion finally includes them.