Tesla Vehicles Will Now Automatically Detect The Traffic Signals

Tesla company has rolled out an amazing feature for its vehicles. Now, all the vehicles of this company will detect the traffic signals and respond to them immediately by signing the driver.

The new software update released by the Tesla company will respond to the three traffic lights and will slow down the car if the red signal is detected.

This feature is named as 'Hardware 3' and this enables the car with the on-board powers of autopilot and also responds according to the 'Traffic Light And Stop Sign Control' feature in the vehicles.

Then after the signal is changed from red to green, all the Tesla drivers need to pull the autopilot stalk and then manually press the accelerator and make their vehicle move on.

But the backlog of this new software is, it doesn't give 100% results if rain, sunlight or pedestrians obstruct the vehicles. So, the drivers need to carefully read all the rules of the new software and then follow them correctly while driving the vehicles.