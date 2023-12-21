The Best 5 Affordable 4K Smart TVs under Rs 30,000

Embarking on a quest for a top-notch TV without breaking the bank? Look no further! In this listicle, we unveil the ultimate lineup of five stellar TVs, all priced under 30K. From immersive displays to cutting-edge features, these televisions redefine home entertainment on a budget. Dive into the world of affordable brilliance as we explore the best value-for-money options that deliver a premium viewing experience without compromising your wallet.

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV offers a superior entertainment experience with cutting-edge features. It boasts a sleek design and includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensuring versatile connectivity. The Dolby Vision and 500 nits brightness contribute to vibrant visuals, complemented by a 60W RMS sound output with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround. Powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, it runs on the Google TV operating system, supporting popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Additional features include a motion sensor, screen mirroring, and a stylish smart remote with Google Assistant.

Westinghouse 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV

The Westinghouse WH43UD10 TV offers immersive sound with its powerful 40W speaker and surround sound technology. It features a 43-inch LED display with 4K resolution and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. The Android 9.0 Pie operating system, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, provides a seamless smart TV experience. With a sleek design and versatile mounting options, it delivers both impressive audio and visual performance.



Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV





The Acer AR43GR2851UDFL is a cutting-edge 43-inch smart LED TV manufactured by Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. With its 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV operating system, it offers a seamless entertainment experience. The TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos technology, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. It supports popular applications like Netflix and Prime Video, and its 30 high-fidelity speakers provide immersive audio. This Made in India TV weighs 6.9 kg and offers both wall mount and table mount options.

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

This TCL TV is a 4K Android TVwith a 43-inch LED display. It features a high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelsand an image aspect ratio of 16:9. The TV is powered by an Android operatingsystem and offers access to popular apps such as Netflix, Zee 5, and PrimeVideo. It supports surround sound audio with Dolby Audio technology. The TVoffers a remote control that has one-click buttons for easy access to streamingservices. It can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table, and it supportsWi-Fi connectivity.

SANSUI 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV with Dolby Audio and DTS