Modi first PM to visit Vemulawada

Sircilla : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is first PM to visit Vemulawada and have darshan of presiding deity Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy at Rajanna temple which is known as Dakshina Kashi.

Rajanna Temple, which also emerged as the capital of the Chalukyas, has many specialties. Many scholars and dignitaries have visited this temple which has a historical background. But those in the position of Prime Minister had not visited here in the past. Prime Minister reached Vemulawada by helicopter at 9:45 and directly reached Rajanna Temple and paid Kode Mokku. He performed special pooja for the deity in the sanctum sanctorum. Vedic scholars offered blessings to the Prime Minister on this occasion. He greeted the devotees in the temple.

When Prime Minister Modi reached the sanctum sanctorum and made a circumambulation, the chanting of Shri Ram, Shri Ram by the devotees in the queue lines were resounding. The Prime Minister reached near the barricades and went around saluting them. On the occasion of the Prime Minister, the temple authorities made elaborate security arrangements.

