Bandi tears into Congress at Vemulawada meeting
Describes Modi as six-foot bullet
Sircilla : BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar rained punches on Congress in Vemulawada Jana Sabha. Made in India BJP, non-local Sonia Gandhi, Made in British party Congress, people should think about on whose side they will stand, he asked.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vemulawada for the first time as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, he described the greatness of Modi as a six-foot bullet. The crowd cheered with whistles, claps and cheers for every punch Sanjay threw.
Modi is the only leader who has visited Dakshina Kashi for the first time in the country’s history. Congress is conspiring to tarnish Modi’s personal image. Narendra Modi has no assets, no bank balance. If he doesn’t want the post of Prime Minister, he will leave the job, Bandi Sanjay said. Modi abolished triple talaq and gave freedom to Muslim women. The PM Modi fulfilled the 500-year-old dream of the Hindus by building Ayodhya Ram Mandir, provided the Covid vaccine and saved the lives of 140 crore people, reopened Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory by spending more than Rs 6,000 crore and spent Rs 12,000 crores for the development of Karimnagar Parliament constituency, he said.
Congress leaders are showing the people of Telangana a donkey’s egg if they ask for 6 guarantees. Congress government is a big donkey egg. Donkey’s egg is given to people in the place of 6 guarantees. Conrgess party’s sign is not a hand but a donkey’s egg, Bandi Sanjay said.
He appealed to the people to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time by defeating Congress, which he described as chor batch.