Today’s Wordle Solution and Hints – August 18

Wordle is a fun little puzzle game where you have to guess a hidden five-letter word. You get six tries, and after each guess, the game gives you hints to help you.

Easy Hints for Today’s Wordle

The word starts with I.

It ends with E.

It means a problem, concern, or topic (like in news or tech support).

It has three vowels – I, U, and E.

The letter S comes twice.

You often see this word in magazines, newspapers, and online articles.

Today’s Wordle Answer (August 18, 2025):

ISSUE