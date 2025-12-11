Trump’s 6G Remark Sparks Confusion, Draws Attention to Tech Misstatements

Former US President Donald Trump is once again in the spotlight for his remarks on emerging technology — this time for suggesting that 6G might offer “a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin.” The comment, made live on television in front of Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, quickly drew attention online, not only for its inaccuracy but also for how casually it was delivered.

Trump’s remark came as he reflected on the pace of mobile network evolution. “So we’re into 6G now, yeesh. 5G — I was a leader on 5G, getting that done, and now they’re up to 6. What does that do, give you a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin?” he said, before shifting to nostalgia about older cameras and joking with those around him. He continued, “So the six is coming, hunh? It’s coming. Does it ever end? And what happens? You’ll be into seven, right? Before six gets old, you’ll be into seven.”





For clarity, 6G does not refer to video resolution or camera quality. It is the name for the next generation of cellular connectivity expected to follow 5G, promising faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable wireless communication. Video resolution terms like 4K and 8K remain unrelated to mobile network generations.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s comments on technology have raised eyebrows. In 2019, he said he wanted 6G “as soon as possible,” despite the technology not yet existing. He has also suggested that tariffs imposed on other countries are paid by those nations rather than American consumers, claimed the Moon is part of Mars, and promoted a “Made in the USA” phone that will not actually be produced domestically. He even once referenced Apple as a potential partner in building 5G infrastructure — something far outside the company’s domain.

When it comes to Trump’s self-described leadership on 5G, the record is mixed. His administration approved the T-Mobile–Sprint merger, a deal critics say failed to meet its promises to expand competition. His FCC appointees rolled back net neutrality protections, cleared additional spectrum for carriers and placed restrictions on certain Chinese telecom equipment. Recently, Trump’s FCC has also begun dismantling broadband nutrition labels designed to make service fees clearer for consumers.

Trump’s latest comments add yet another moment to his long history of misunderstood or inaccurate statements on technology — and once again leave experts clarifying the basics in his wake.