Uber to Let Drivers Earn Extra by Training AI Models Between Rides

Uber is testing an innovative pilot program in the United States that could help its drivers earn extra money without ever hitting the road. The new initiative, called “Digital Tasks,” will allow select Uber drivers to participate in simple activities that help train Artificial Intelligence (AI) models — marking the company’s latest step toward diversifying earning opportunities for its workforce.

Announced by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday, the pilot program introduces new digital earning options that drivers can complete in their free time. “Drivers have asked for more ways to earn, even when they’re not on the road,” Khosrowshahi said, as quoted by a popular publication.

According to Uber, the program will include tasks such as recording short videos of themselves speaking in different languages, uploading documents in multiple languages, and submitting categorised images. Each task is expected to take only a few minutes, making it a flexible and convenient way to earn additional income between rides. The payout will vary based on the nature of the task, although the company hasn’t revealed how much drivers can expect to earn per submission.

Uber explained that these activities will serve companies seeking human contributors to train their AI systems, although it did not disclose the names of any partner firms. The Digital Tasks pilot will initially be available to a select group of drivers and couriers in the US, with the option to participate accessible via the Work Hub section of the Uber app. Importantly, no prior experience or technical expertise will be required to take part in the program.

Uber has yet to confirm the official launch date, but the company says the rollout is expected to begin “later this year.” The results of this limited pilot will determine whether Uber expands the program more broadly within the United States — or even globally.

Uber’s Chief Product Officer Sachin Kansal told a popular publication that the company might eventually open up this opportunity to non-drivers as well, potentially turning it into a platform for anyone looking to earn money by completing microtasks related to AI development.

The move represents a notable expansion for Uber, which has largely focused on ride-hailing and food delivery through its core platforms, Uber Rides and Uber Eats. The company’s interest in AI-related opportunities comes at a time when automation and self-driving technologies are poised to reshape the transportation industry.

Earlier this year, Khosrowshahi acknowledged this shift in an interview with a popular publication, saying, “You fast forward 15, 20 years, I think that the autonomous driver is going to be a better driver than the human driver.”

By giving drivers access to digital earning opportunities, Uber is taking a proactive step toward balancing its human-driven workforce with the growing presence of AI. Whether this experiment succeeds could determine how the company — and its millions of drivers — adapt to the increasingly automated future of work.