Vivo launches Be the Pro campaign

Hyderabad: Vivo, a smartphone brand, introduced its latest campaign, ‘Be the Pro’, for the all-new vivo V30 Series.

Crafted by VML India, the campaign film revolves around the concept that every moment, no matter how ordinary, can be transformed into something beautiful. Vivo V30 Pro with ZEISS Professional Portrait Camera empower users to effortlessly capture these moments, the brand said.

The film tells the story of an elderly man knitting a sweater for his wife to make up for forgetting their wedding anniversary. The protagonist, beautifully captures these delightful moments with the vivo V30 Pro using ZEISS Style Portrait, turning it into memorable experiences.

GeetajChannana, Head Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said, "The idea is based on an interesting insight - who says everyday moments of life can’t be memorable. You can find delight in the daily, and surprises in the routine when you see it like a Pro. vivo is committed to placing consumer orientation at the core”.

X