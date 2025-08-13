Vivo Maintains Lead Amid Steady Growth in India’s Smartphone Market

Vivo India smartphone market sold 70 million mobiles in the initial half-year of 2025 with the market experiencing a tiny 0.9 percent Vivo sales growth India year-over-year (year-over-year). The second quarter saw an increase of 7.3 percent YoY, delivering 37 million phones, as reported by International Data Corporation (IDC).

Vivo dominates Indian market in the Indian smartphone market 2025 in the six straight quarter, with 19% Vivo market share India in the second quarter of 2025. then Samsung growing by 21 percent. Oppo came in third. None of them had the fastest increase in YoY of 84.9 percent.

Xiaomi dropped 23.5 percent to drop to fifth while Realme has conceded 17.8 percent to finish fourth. OnePlus fell 39.4 percent YoY and is at number 10 in the rankings.

Apple registered good growth in Q1 2025, as shipments increased 21.5% year-on-year to 5.9 million units. The iPhone 16 was the most-shipped model in India in the first half of 2025, accounting for 4% of all shipments in the country. The company claimed seventh place in Q2 2025 with a market share of 7.5%.

Although the market has recovered from a slump of two quarters however, a slowing of consumer demand and increasing cost of sales (ASPs) are likely to slow the mobile sales India trends according to the research firm. The ASPs reached an all-time high of $275 (nearly the equivalent of Rs24,000) in the 2Q25 quarter, and have increased by 10.8 percent YoY.

The entry-level (sub-$100) has seen a dramatic increase of 22.9 percentage YoY to 16 percent share, compared to 14% in the previous year. Xiaomi was the top player in this segment with its budget Redmi A4 and A5 devices.

The volume of deliveries towards the price ($100<$200) segment increased by 1.1 percent YoY, while share fell from 44 percent to 42%. Vivo, Oppo and Realme remain dominant in the segment (together making up 60% of the market).