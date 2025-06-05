Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch in India on July 11

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra. The phone will be unveiled in India on July 11, 2025, at 12 PM IST. It will join Vivo’s T-series, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G and Vivo T4x 5G launched earlier this year.

Where to Buy

After launch, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be available for purchase on:

Flipkart

Vivo’s official website

Select offline retail stores

Design and Colour Options

Vivo has released teaser images showing the design of the phone. It will come in two color options:

Black finish

White and brown marble pattern

The back of the phone has a stylish oval-shaped camera module, similar to the one seen on the Vivo T3 Ultra. It includes:

Two main camera sensors in a circular area

A periscope telephoto lens below

A ring-shaped LED flash

Camera Highlights

Vivo has revealed that the T4 Ultra will feature:

10x telephoto macro zoom – a first in its category

Up to 100x digital zoom, as suggested by the text engraved near the camera module

This makes the T4 Ultra a strong choice for users who love mobile photography, especially zoom and macro shots.

Display

The phone will feature a 1.5K quad-curved display, designed to give users a better viewing experience with smoother curves and higher resolution than regular Full HD+ screens.

Pricing and Full Specs Coming Soon

Vivo hasn’t revealed the full specifications or price yet. These details are expected to be announced at the launch event on July 11.