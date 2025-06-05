Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch in India on July 11
Vivo T4 Ultra is set to launch in India on July 11. The phone features 10x telephoto macro zoom, a 1.5K curved display, and comes in two color options.
Vivo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra. The phone will be unveiled in India on July 11, 2025, at 12 PM IST. It will join Vivo’s T-series, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G and Vivo T4x 5G launched earlier this year.
Where to Buy
After launch, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be available for purchase on:
- Flipkart
- Vivo’s official website
- Select offline retail stores
Design and Colour Options
Vivo has released teaser images showing the design of the phone. It will come in two color options:
- Black finish
- White and brown marble pattern
The back of the phone has a stylish oval-shaped camera module, similar to the one seen on the Vivo T3 Ultra. It includes:
Two main camera sensors in a circular area
A periscope telephoto lens below
A ring-shaped LED flash
Camera Highlights
- Vivo has revealed that the T4 Ultra will feature:
- 10x telephoto macro zoom – a first in its category
- Up to 100x digital zoom, as suggested by the text engraved near the camera module
- This makes the T4 Ultra a strong choice for users who love mobile photography, especially zoom and macro shots.
Display
The phone will feature a 1.5K quad-curved display, designed to give users a better viewing experience with smoother curves and higher resolution than regular Full HD+ screens.
Pricing and Full Specs Coming Soon
Vivo hasn’t revealed the full specifications or price yet. These details are expected to be announced at the launch event on July 11.